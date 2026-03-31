Assembly passes Appropriation Bill

Hyderabad: The Assembly on Monday passed the Appropriation Bill, 2026. The House was adjourned sine die soon after the Bill was passed.

Speaking during the debate on the Bill, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said that Telangana has recorded a growth rate of 10.7%, surpassing the national average of 8%.

He noted that the per capita income in the state has seen a significant rise under the present government and expressed confidence in achieving the ambitious target of transforming Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s global appeal, he stated that the city continues to attract talent and investments from across the world, driven by the availability of a skilled workforce. He added that the government is advancing with a structured strategy under the “Cure, Pure, Rare” policy framework to further strengthen the state’s GDP. The Deputy CM said that funds have been earmarked in the budget to promote startups and that infrastructure development will be accelerated through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He stressed that the government is laying a strong foundation to position Telangana as a leading state in the country.

On agriculture, he said the sector has been given top priority, with allocations aimed at supporting the 45% of the population dependent on it.