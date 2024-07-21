Assembly session: Leaves cancelled for babus

Hyderabad: With the political atmosphere heated up in the state on various issues, the ensuing budget session of the State Assembly would witness sparks as the ruling Congress and opposition BRS are ready to lock horns.

The State government has asked Secretaries and HoDs of all departments to cancel their leaves and make themselves available during the Assembly session. Secretaries are entrusted with the responsibility of providing every information to Ministers on issues raised by the Opposition in the House.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari directed officials to send replies to all questions raised by legislators promptly and with full information. She held a meeting with senior officials in connection with the budget session here on Saturday. Instructions were issued to senior officials to be present during the budget session to ensure there was no communication gap.

Special Chief Secretary, Finance, K Ramakrishna Rao informed that the annual State Budget would be presented on Thursday. There would be discussion on demands of various departments on the subsequent days. He wanted officials to ensure that the note on demand and outcome budget was kept ready well in advance so that MLAs would have sufficient time to read and raise matters for discussion. The top officials would be available to the Ministers round the clock to clear the doubts on the issues raised by the Opposition during the debates in the Assembly.