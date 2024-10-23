Assigned lands sold as plots; buyers in distress

Wanaparthy: The government land sales and purchases are prohibited; although laws clearly state that there will be severe consequences for selling or purchasing government-assigned lands, some persons are exploiting loopholes in the laws for personal gain, creating a burden for the public.



In Srinivasapuram village, about 2.06 acres in survey no 201 was assigned by the government to the poor, with intent that they use it for agriculture to sustain their livelihood. However, it is being whispered in the village that the landholder is selling the land in the form of agreements and notary bonds, without obtaining any permission, and is using land for house construction.

The buyers have already measured and placed boundary stones. There are also allegations that even the road to the house built on the land has been encroached.

Many people are accusing the landholder of selling the land through agreements. For some time, he has been making money by selling land without proper registration, cutting off government revenue, and using bonds and notaries instead of official permissions.Despite converting land into plots and profiting from sales, he is reportedly receiving benefits from the Rythu Bandhu scheme.