Attack on women: CPI demands action against culprits, stages protest

Warangal: A large number of poor people led by CPI staged Rasta Roko at Pegadapally Dabba junction in Hanumakonda on Thursday, demanding stringent action against the land mafia for attacking them. The protest comes in the wake of an attack against some poor people who occupied the government land for their habitation at Gundla Singaram village. It may be recalled here that nearly 30 women sustained injuries on June 21 when the henchmen of some realtors allegedly attacked the poor to get the government land vacated.

Speaking at the protest, CPI national council member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said that they will continue their agitation until the government grants rights to the poor over the land they occupied for a living. He demanded the police to arrest the goons who attacked the poor indiscriminately.

"Before 2014 elections, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao promised to provide double bedroom houses to the poor; however, after eight years KCR is yet to fulfill his promise. As a result, the disadvantaged sections are leading a miserable life without shelter of their own. The government did not even provide a piece of land to the poor who would have erected a hut at least," Rao said.

Even though the poor had occupied the government land, they were subjected to attacks by the goons of realtors. The government neither protects its land nor distributes it to the poor, Rao said. "It's awful to see that the police and the district administration are supporting the land mafia which has the support of ruling party leaders. The poor will not vacate their habitation at Gundla Singaram," Rao said. He said that due to the apathetic approach of the government, their Bhu Poratam (struggle for land) is drawing a massive response from the people.

CPI Hanumakonda district secretary Karre Bikshapathi, State executive committee member Nedunuri Jyothy, M Sadalaxmi,V Ramulu, K Laxman, K Narasaiah and B Santhosh Yadav were among others present.