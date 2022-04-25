Attend paddy procurement centres' inaugurations without fail: Harish to babus

Siddipet: State Finance minister T Harish Rao on Monday held a tele-conference meeting with the elected representatives. During the meeting the Minister suggested the party leaders that public should feel the commitments of the TRS government and the party leaders should focus on it. On the occasion he directed every elected representative to attend or participate in the paddy procurement centres inauguration without failure. He informed that the district administration will be opening around 412 paddy procurement centres to purchase the paddy about 6.55 lakh metric tonnes of Yasangi season. He also informed that the Indira Kanthi Patham (IKP) will also open around 255 paddy procurement centres. He further informed that Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies and Market Committees will also open around 187 and 10 purchasing centres respectively.

On the occasion, the Minister directed the ZPTCs, MPPs, Agriculture Market Committee Chairmans, and Cooperative Society Chairmans to participate in paddy procurement centres inauguration without fail. He directed the officials to oversee the procurement in their respective areas by inspecting whether they had got enough gunny bags and tarpaulins.

Referring to the 21st Foundation Day of the TRS Party, Harish Rao directed the Panchayat level party leadership to hoist the party flag on April 27 without fail. Though the State Party leadership was inviting MPPs, ZPTCs, Municipal Chairmans, Mandal and Town Party Presidents of TRS Party to plenary on April 27, Raodirected the rest of the party leaders to celebrate the TRS Formation Day in villages, mandal headquarters and in towns in a grand manner. Earlier in the day, the minister handed over the Party Insurance benefit to the widow of TRS Party worker Jeedipaly Anthi Reddy at his residence.