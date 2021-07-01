Attend 'Pattana Pragathi' on July 1: Talasani Srinivas Yadav tells leaders, officials

Khairtabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken up famous 'Palle Pragathi', 'Pattana Pragathi' and 'Haritha Haram' programmes for the all-round development of towns and villages, said Minister Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday.

In a release, he stated that the "Palle Pragathi" programme will be launched at Durganagar, in the Khairtabad Assembly segment, in the presence of local MLA Danam Nagender, Mayor G Vijayalaxmi, corporator, leaders, and officials

The minister said the programme will begin at 9.30 am in the park area and adjoining places to clean up garbage, drainage lanes, debris and plant saplings if necessary. "The aim of the CM is to see that towns and villages get greenery and a healthy environment."

"The Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes and "Haritha Haram" are meant for providing more facilities and infrastructure" he reiterated.

Yadav said more infrastructure will be provided in towns and villages during the 10-day drive. "As we face Corona pandemic, we will provide more greenery and a healthy environment, he remarked. Yadav pointed out people's participation was key for all-round development of towns and villages."