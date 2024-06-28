Auction of seized and unclaimed vehicles in various cases in all police stations of the district yesterday Thursday at the District Police Headquarters

Live
Kothagudem: On the orders of the District SP Rohit Raju IPS, the auction of seized and unclaimed vehicles in various cases in all the police stations of the district was held at the District Police Headquarters on Thursday yesterday.
A large number of members from all the districts participated in the auction for a total of 323 vehicles.
MTO Sudhakar said that 306 two-wheelers and 17 cars/autos were auctioned yesterday. 15,04,000/- (literally 15 lakh four thousand rupees) cash collected through this auction was deposited in the government account. District SP Rohit Raju IPS as the chairman of the committee as the nodal officer for this auction.
DSP Mallaya Swamy, Kothagudem DSP Rahman, SB Inspector Nagaraju, MTO Sudhakar and Admin RI Lal Babu were appointed as members.