Auto-driver held in Hyderabad for misbehaving with techie

An auto-rickshaw driver was taken into custody for misbehaving with a software engineer here at Banjara Hills on Saturday.

Getting into details, the woman boarded an auto to her office when the driver Narasimha misbehaved with the woman on the way. However, the woman got down the auto and alerted the locals who thrashed him and tied to an electric pole.

They also alerted the police who reached the spot and took the auto-driver into custody. The miscreant was sent to Banjara Hills police station.

In a similar case, a man was arrested by the police after he touched a software engineer inappropriately while she was walking on the road. The woman reacted swiftly and thrashed him. Later she informed the police who arrested the miscreant.