Auto drivers hold protest at Yadadri temple

Yadadri: The auto drivers staged a dharna against the Yadagirigutta temple authorities for not allowing the autos to the hillock. The auto drivers have been protesting against the temple for a week demanding to allow the transportation of autos to the hillock.

Addressing the media, an auto driver said that they (auto drivers) have been relying on the profession for many years. He said that they were helping many devotees to reach the hillock and added that they also were helping the old and the specially-abled people to reach the hillock for darshan. He alleged that the temple authorities have banned the autos to the hillock in the name of development letting us suffer. He reminded that they are the breadwinners of the family and the decision by the temple authorities has hit them hard.

Recently, the media persons staged a dharna against the move taken by the temple by EO Geetha. The police reached the spot and arrested them. The journos protested in front of the police station against the EO Geetha for not allowing media persons to the hillock. They demanded that a media point be set up at the hillock. The journos alleged that the media was used for the innovation of the temple and later was banned.