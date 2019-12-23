Autopsy to bodies of accused killed in Hyderabad encounter begins

AIIMS forensic doctors are conducting re-postmortem to four suspect's bodies at Gandhi hospital mortuary amidst tight security arrangements. A team of three senior-most Forensic Medicine doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi are going to complete the postmortem before 4 pm.

According to doctors for each body, they are going to take one and a half hours to two hours to complete the process. The entire process in sequence wise, they are going to video record it. After completion of the re-postmortem, the officials are going to handover the four bodies to the suspects' family members before 5 pm.

Earlier after the alleged encounter of the four suspects at Chatanpally in Shadnagar police station limits on December 6, the bodies of them were first shifted to Mahbubnagar government hospital and following the orders of High Court, the bodies later shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for preservation.

On the other hand, the hospital management made all necessary arrangements so that the process will not affect the other postmortems which will be conducted at the mortuary. Meanwhile, police made tight security arrangements at the premises to avoid any untoward incidents.