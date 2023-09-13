Avinash Reddy meets KTR at Pragati Bhavan

RANGAREDDY: Shabad ZPTC Patnam Avinash Reddy met BRSparty working President and IT Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday and it was a part of KTR’s return from a recent foreign trip. During the meeting, flower plants were exchanged as a gesture of goodwill.

Avinash Reddy received a commendation for his effective leadership in organising party programmes. KTR suggested the need to bring more government schemes to the people under the leadership of Minister Mahender Reddy in the region. Accompanying Avinash Reddy during this important meeting was BRS leader and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy’s son P Karthik Reddy.