Awards instituted to recognise services during Bonalu

Hyderabad: Sri Mahakali Mahesh Goud Memorial Trust would be presenting the Mahesh Goud Bonalu Festival Awards at a programme to be held at Ravindra Bharati on July 31 to “encourage the people who play their part in organising Bonalu in a grand manner”.

According to the Trust president G Arvind Kumar Goud, General Secretary K Venkatesh, the Bonalu festival, which is celebrated with great devotion and devotion by the people of Telangana, many people are playing their part in organizing the festival in Hyderabad city. This tradition has been going on for hundreds of years.

During the festival, various professionals, officials from various government departments, print and electronic media journalists, and representatives of various temple committees are engaged in the service of the Goddess.