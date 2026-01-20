3% Discount on Unreserved Tickets Through Digital Payments on the RailOne App

Northern Railway

Public Relations Department

Northern Railway Press Release

New Delhi

20.01.2026

Indian Railways is continuously working to provide passengers with greater convenience, transparency, and digital facilities. In this direction, a 3% discount on unreserved tickets booked through digital payment modes on the RailOne app is being implemented on a pilot basis until 14 July 2026.

Until now, while booking unreserved tickets on the RailOne app, payments could be made only through the R-Wallet. Now, additional digital payment options have been enabled, allowing passengers to benefit from direct financial savings while booking tickets.

This initiative by the Railways not only promotes cashless transactions but also strengthens the Digital India mission. Passengers in suburban and non-suburban areas will directly benefit from this facility.

The RailOne app already helps passengers avoid long queues at ticket counters and contributes to making the railway system more modern, convenient, and environmentally friendly.

Developed by CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems), the RailOne app is available on the Play Store and App Store. It offers multiple passenger services on a single platform, including ticket booking and grievance redressal.

(Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay)

Chief Public Relations Officer