Awareness prog held on girls’ safety

Gadwal: Withthe objective of ensuring the safety and security of girls and women, the Jogulamba Gadwal District Police intensified She Team awareness programs across the district under the directions of District Superintendent of Police, T Srinivasa Rao.

As part of this initiative, an awareness programme was conducted for students at the Government Girls BC Hostel in Gadwal town. The She Team educated students on issues such as eve-teasing, harassment against women, risks faced in public places, how to identify such threats, and ways to protect themselves.

The officials explained the crucial role played by the She Team in identifying and taking action against individuals who harass women in crowded public places such as bus stands, railway stations, schools, and colleges. Students were encouraged to remain alert and confident and to report any form of harassment without fear.

In case of any harassment or threat, students were advised to immediately contact the She Team Helpline number 8712670312 without hesitation. The officials assured that the identity and details of complainants would be kept strictly confidential.

They also stated that prompt legal action would be taken against the accused upon receiving complaints and that several cases have already been registered, with strict action initiated against offenders.

The District Police reiterated that the safety, dignity, and protection of girls and women are their top priorities and announced that such awareness programs would be expanded further across the district in the future.