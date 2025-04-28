Awareness program on anti ragging, drug, eve teasing held

Adilabad: An awareness program was held for RIMS medical college students on anti ragging act, drug and eveteasing at RIMS in Adilabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan wanted the medical students to pursue higher education and enhance the reputation of Adilabad district.

He, reminded that ragging among medical students is against the law and there have been many cases in which sensitive people have lost their lives in the country due to ragging.

He said that ragging should not be encouraged under any circumstances.

SP said that, legal action will be taken if any complaints are received about ragging.

Also advised meducos to be vigilant and not get addicted to drugs and substances like Ganja. He reminded that educated people like you can contribute a lot to the development of modern India.

He urged students should not consume drugs under any circumstances.

also created awareness in eveteasing.

He assured that the Adilabad She Team would be available to women in any emergency and provide proper services.

He said that women and students should contact the Adilabad She Team for any need.

Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy, Second Town Inspector CH Karunakara Rao, College Director Jai Singh Rathod, college faculty, professors, students and staff were among those who present.