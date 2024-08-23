Awareness Program on Women's Safety and Cybercrime Prevention Held at Wanaparthy District Government Women's Degree College

Today, under the auspices of wanaparthy District She Teams, an awareness conference was organized for the students of District Government Degree Women's College. Wanaparthy District SP Ravula Giridhar IPS, Principal Eswariah and Vice Principal Ramaraju Yadav participated in this program as chief guests.



Addressing the women on this occasion, the SP said that they are creating awareness about sexual harassment of girls and women, sexual assaults, anti-ragging, suicides, cyber crimes, T-Safe application and trafficking of girls through awareness conferences. Women were made aware of the newly incorporated laws. Similarly, the Telangana State Police Department has established She Teams in each sub-division specifically for the safety of women. She said that the She Teams units in the district are standing as a shield for women and students and She Teams were formed with the primary objective of providing protection to students in times of crisis. He said that if any unknown persons or known persons do mischief, the police should bring them to their notice. In times of emergency dial 100, She Team wanaparthy District should contact their number 6303923211 or send a WhatsApp message. They said that you will resolve the issues while keeping your details confidential. He said that if women feel any doubt while traveling alone in autos and buses, they should contact the She Team or Dial 100. Speaking of AHTU

In case of cyber-harassment, you should immediately contact Cybercrime or dial 1930 or dial 100 or the concerned police station. She asked to use WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and QR codes to contact the teams and avail the services. Similarly, Shi Team and Bharosa Center posters were released by the students

200 students of Degree Women's College participated in this program.

Town SIs Jayanna and Ramaraju, She team staff, wanaparthy District Government Women's Degree College Vice Principal Ramaraju Yadav, NSS UNIT - I & II Manjula, Roopa, Adhya Pakulu, Bharosa Center Wari, Cyber ​​Constable Ravindra Babu, Police personnel and others participated in these awareness sessions.

