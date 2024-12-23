Axed ACP takes the wind out of Pushpa hero’s sails

Hyderabad: Suspended ACP Vishnu Murthy responded strongly to actor Allu Arjun’s recent remarks criticising the police. The ACP accused the actor of lacking a basic understanding of the law and warned him against tarnishing the police force's reputation.

Vishnu stated, “Reels will be cut,” signalling that the actor’s actions were being closely watched. He clarified that the court had not dismissed the case against Allu Arjun but had only granted him interim bail, adding, “You should follow the law. Don’t think interim bail absolves you of responsibility.”

Criticising Allu Arjun’s movies, Vishnu suggested the actor should focus on projects that benefit society instead of promoting toxic movies. He also condemned the portrayal of police officers in Arjun’s hit film Pushpa, claiming it disrespected the force. “Does he want to replicate the same disrespect in real life? Our police are worried about this issue instead of focusing on their duties,” Vishnu remarked.

The ACP further alleged that the actor resides on government-leased land and cautioned him against making inflammatory statements. “Don’t insult or threaten the police. We won’t sit quietly. If needed, we will go to the public and expose the truth about you,” he said. Vishnu concluded by emphasising the police department’s commitment to maintaining law and order, especially during the ongoing assembly sessions, rather than engaging with Allu Arjun’s controversies. The public is split with their comments for the press meet video.

Meanwhile, Akshansh Yadav, DCP Central Zone, in a statement stated that the police will be forwarding a report against Vishnu Murthy to the Director General of Police (DGP) for initiating disciplinary action. The DGP's office will investigate this matter and take necessary action.

According to the DCP, a press conference was conducted at the Press Club, Somajiguda, by Vishnu Murthy, ACP (suspended). He was previously working as DSP Task Force at Nizamabad and later attached to the DGP office on allegations and subsequently suspended in October 2024.

It has come to the notice that Vishnu Murthy conducted this press meet without obtaining prior permission from higher authorities or intimating any senior officer.

“This action is a clear violation of disciplinary norms. We reiterate that such actions will not be tolerated, and necessary disciplinary measures will be taken against those who violate the conduct rules,” said the DCP in a statement.