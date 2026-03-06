Ayodhya’s temple spurs economy in six months: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted Ayodhya’s emergence as a global economic powerhouse, driven by its spiritual heritage and strategic development initiatives. Sharing insights from an IIM Lucknow study on LinkedIn, on Thursday, Reddy described Ayodhya’s transformation as a “masterclass in grassroots development” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the study, Ayodhya’s “temple economy” has generated 11 crore visitors in just six months, creating a ripple effect across sectors, including hospitality, transportation, retail and handicrafts. The economic impact is evident in the lives of ordinary citizens: small shopkeepers who earned around Rs 400 per day in 2021, now earn Rs 2,500 daily, marking a five-fold increase.

The report also projects 1.2 lakh new jobs, encouraging reverse migration as youth return to Ayodhya to build their futures. Reddy emphasised that this transformation is not limited to Ayodhya alone but is part of a larger cultural renaissance sweeping across the country, citing projects such as the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, Kedarnath Dham rejuvenation, and Somnath revival. Each initiative, he noted, has triggered regional economic booms while preserving India’s spiritual heritage.

Ayodhya alone is expected to attract Rs 10,000 crore in annual revenue, positioning it as a crown jewel in India’s journey toward “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). Reddy concluded that the success of Ayodhya demonstrates the essence of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” (Development with Heritage), proving that honouring cultural roots can simultaneously drive prosperity and empower citizens.

This recognition of Ayodhya’s economic renaissance set an example for the growing role of heritage-led development in shaping India’s future, blending tradition with modern growth strategies, he added.