Ayush building will be used for nursing classes

Bhupalapally: District Collector Rahul Sharma announced that the Ayush building would be temporarily utilised to conduct classes for nursing students. Holding a meeting with officials from the Medical, Nursing, Ayush, CHC, and TGMSIDC Engineering departments on Friday, the Collector suggested al-locating two floors of the Ayush building for running the nursing college. He directed officials to coordi-nate staff from the main hospital and the district Dealth department and make suitable arrange-ments for the college’s operation.

He emphasised the importance of all departments working together to provide better facilities to nurs-ing students. He also added that he would discuss the matter with the Commissioner. The meeting was attended by Additional Collector of Local Institutions Vijayalakshmi, DM&HO Dr. Madhusudhan, Chief Hospital Supervisor Dr. Naveen, Vice Principal of the Medical College Rajeshyam, DPRO Srinivas, Principal of the Nursing College Uma Maheshwari, Ayush In-charge Tanuja Rani, TGMSIDC DE Ramdev, AE Ravikiran, and others.