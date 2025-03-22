Live
- Anti-delimitation JAC meet to mask corruption, administrative failures: K'taka BJP
- Gauri Khan is in Rome, calls it her ‘favourite city’
- North Korean leader vows to 'invariably' support Russia's war against Ukraine
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Southern States' Unity Against Delimitation Injustice
- Bhubaneswar to host National Para Fencing Championship from March 28-31
- SP MP Ramji Lal Suman calls Rana Sanga 'traitor,' sparks row
- Elon Musk Reacts to Grok’s Bold Replies Stirring Controversy in India
- MP Ambica requests more funds for Anantapur development
- Youth gets 20-year jail in POCSO case
- Rs 1 cr donated to TTD’s SVIMS
Ayush building will be used for nursing classes
Bhupalapally: District Collector Rahul Sharma announced that the Ayush building would be temporarily utilised to conduct classes for nursing students....
Bhupalapally: District Collector Rahul Sharma announced that the Ayush building would be temporarily utilised to conduct classes for nursing students. Holding a meeting with officials from the Medical, Nursing, Ayush, CHC, and TGMSIDC Engineering departments on Friday, the Collector suggested al-locating two floors of the Ayush building for running the nursing college. He directed officials to coordi-nate staff from the main hospital and the district Dealth department and make suitable arrange-ments for the college’s operation.
He emphasised the importance of all departments working together to provide better facilities to nurs-ing students. He also added that he would discuss the matter with the Commissioner. The meeting was attended by Additional Collector of Local Institutions Vijayalakshmi, DM&HO Dr. Madhusudhan, Chief Hospital Supervisor Dr. Naveen, Vice Principal of the Medical College Rajeshyam, DPRO Srinivas, Principal of the Nursing College Uma Maheshwari, Ayush In-charge Tanuja Rani, TGMSIDC DE Ramdev, AE Ravikiran, and others.