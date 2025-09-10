Azhar calls for encouraging Kashmiri youth

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin said that there are many talented cricketers in the Jammu and Kashmir region, and if they are given proper opportunities, they have the potential to play for the country.

“If Kashmiri youth are encouraged, they can become good cricketers”, he said. During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Azharuddin met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

He mentioned that over the past three days, he had met several young cricketers in Jammu and Kashmir and guided them on the nuances of the game. He also said it is commendable that the government has recently been encouraging youth who have long been waiting for opportunities.