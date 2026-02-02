Backward classes emerge a decisive force in Karimnagar corporation politics

Karimnagar: Politicsin the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation has increasingly begun to revolve around the Backward Classes (BCs), with major political parties stepping up efforts to secure their support ahead of the civic elections. With the mayor’s post reserved for the BC General category this time, parties such as the Congress, BJP and TRS are reportedly engaged in intense internal deliberations to consolidate BC votes.

The Karimnagar Corporation consists of 66 divisions, and political observers believe that no single party is likely to secure an absolute majority. In such a scenario, the role of independent candidates is expected to be crucial in the election of the mayor. In addition, corporators who may win on AIMIM tickets could also play a key role in post-election alignments.

Amid uncertainty over which party BC voters in Karimnagar town will favour, political attention has shifted towards prominent BC activist Urumalla Vishwam. It is understood that major parties have quietly begun efforts to win his confidence, recognising his influence among BC communities across Karimnagar town and the undivided Karimnagar district.

For over a decade, Vishwam has been actively campaigning for the rights of 157 backward castes, largely staying away from electoral politics. Through initiatives such as the BC Political Empowerment Conference, BC Youth Awareness Conference, interactions with backward class groups and the Gulf Goshthi, he has succeeded in mobilising BC communities, making him a significant voice in the district.

The BC Political Empowerment Conference organised in September 2025 in Karimnagar under his leadership was described as unprecedented and reportedly infused fresh enthusiasm among BC intellectuals. Activists associated with the movement have now proposed organising a massive, apolitical gathering of one lakh women to further strengthen awareness among BC women in the undivided district.

Vishwam’s influence is further bolstered by his experience of running educational institutions for over a decade, which has enabled him to maintain close contact with thousands of students, parents and families. Despite his long association with BC movements, he has maintained that he has never used the BC platform for personal political gain and has not contested even a corporator seat.

He stated that in the upcoming corporation elections, he would extend full support to parties that field a substantial number of BC candidates in winnable divisions. He also expressed his desire for BC candidates to contest not only BC-reserved seats but also general category seats, and said a final decision on support would be taken after consultations with BC intellectuals and educationists within the next few days.