Live
- Govt to spend Rs 84,000 cr for interlinking rivers: Anam
- Centre greenlights Rs 12,328 cr rly infra push across five states
- SHE Teams issues stern warning to eve-teasers
- Take stern action against anti-social elements: DGP
- 30K cops to keep watch over Ganesh festivities in city
- TTD EO inaugurates eye donation centre
- DGP urges citizens to dial 100 for immediate assistance
- Strengthen Dwcra groups for women empowerment
- Traffic diversions on Hyd’bad-Nagpur highway after rain damage
- Bad weather forces cancellation of trains
Bad weather forces cancellation of trains
Secunderabad: Train services across the Secunderabad Division have been severely affected due to bad weather, with several cancellations and partial...
Secunderabad: Train services across the Secunderabad Division have been severely affected due to bad weather, with several cancellations and partial cancellations announced by the South Central Railway (SCR).
According to the official notification, multiple passenger and express services have been cancelled on August 28, 29, and 30.
Prominent among them are Kazipet–Sirpur Town (17003), Balharshah–Kazipet (17004/17036), Kazipet–Balharshah (17035), and Karimnagar–Sirpur Town services. Several passenger trains between Bidar and Kalaburagi (77631 to 77638) have also been suspended on August 29.
Additionally, partial cancellations have been announced. The Bhadrachalam–Balharshah (17033) service will run only up to Kazipet, while the return train, Sirpur Town–Bhadrachalam (17034), will operate only between Kazipet and Bhadrachalam. Similarly, the Secunderabad–Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17233) train on August 28 will be short-terminated at Kazipet, and its return service (17234) on August 29 will start from Kazipet instead of Sirpur Kaghaznagar.
Railway authorities have advised passengers to check train schedules in advance and plan their journeys accordingly. The decision was taken in view of safety concerns and operational challenges posed by adverse weather conditions