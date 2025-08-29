Bad weather forces cancellation of trains

Secunderabad: Train services across the Secunderabad Division have been severely affected due to bad weather, with several cancellations and partial cancellations announced by the South Central Railway (SCR).

According to the official notification, multiple passenger and express services have been cancelled on August 28, 29, and 30.

Prominent among them are Kazipet–Sirpur Town (17003), Balharshah–Kazipet (17004/17036), Kazipet–Balharshah (17035), and Karimnagar–Sirpur Town services. Several passenger trains between Bidar and Kalaburagi (77631 to 77638) have also been suspended on August 29.

Additionally, partial cancellations have been announced. The Bhadrachalam–Balharshah (17033) service will run only up to Kazipet, while the return train, Sirpur Town–Bhadrachalam (17034), will operate only between Kazipet and Bhadrachalam. Similarly, the Secunderabad–Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17233) train on August 28 will be short-terminated at Kazipet, and its return service (17234) on August 29 will start from Kazipet instead of Sirpur Kaghaznagar.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to check train schedules in advance and plan their journeys accordingly. The decision was taken in view of safety concerns and operational challenges posed by adverse weather conditions