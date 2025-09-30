Bahadur Yar Jung remembered as champion of communal harmony

Hyderabad: Speakers at the release of “Bahadur Yar Jung Ki Zindagi aur unki Adabi Khidmaat” (Bahadur Yar Jung: Life and Literary Services) on Friday recalled the late Bahadur Yar Jung as a visionary who combined political foresight with a strong commitment to communal harmony and social reform.

The event, organised by Media Plus Foundation at its auditorium on Saturday in Gun Foundry, was presided over by Maqsood Ali Khan, editor of Noor-e-Wilayat. Dr. Mohammed Safiullah, Director of Urdu Academy and CEO of the Hajj Committee and State Wakf Board, Telangana, attended as the chief guest, while Shahid Ghulam Rasool Khan, grandson of Bahadur Yar Jung, was present as a special invitee.

In their addresses, speakers highlighted Bahadur Yar Jung’s political acumen and moral courage, recalling how he spoke candidly to the Nizam of Hyderabad on matters of governance. His boldness, they noted, led to the title “Bahadur Jung” being conferred on him. They also drew attention to his efforts in promoting Hindu–Muslim unity as well as unity among Muslims of different sects.