Bajireddy Govardhan appeals to people to understand bus fare hike in Telangana

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) chairmanBajireddy Govardhan on Wednesday urged the people to understand the RTC stance on increasing bus fares.

Speaking to the media on the occasion of a review meeting on TSRTC bus fare hike, he said that the corporation has submitted a report on bus charge hike to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in last month. "We have proposed an increase of 20 paise per kilometer on ordinary buses and 30 paise per kilometer on other buses, he said.

He further added that the decision of increasing the bus fare comes after centre's policies.

The bus fare will be increased after the Chief Minister's nod to the TSRTC's proposal. With the hike in the bus charges, the TSRTC is expecting the additional profits of Rs 800 to Rs 850 crore. However, the TSRTC losses are being increased every year irrespective of the fare hike.

Last year, the corporation suffered a loss of Rs 1,424 crore and during this year, the loss is said to have increased further so far.