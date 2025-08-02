Bala Sabha Empowers Young Voices at Medikonda: A Step Towards Child-Friendly Villages

Gadwal: A grand ‘Bala Sabha’ (Children’s Assembly) was conducted on August 2nd at the Zilla Parishad High School premises in Medikonda village with the goal of raising awareness about children’s rights, their issues, and holistic development. This special event served as a significant platform in the journey towards achieving the “Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat”, a concept promoted by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj under the Government of India’s Model Gram Panchayat Cluster Project.

The program began with the national anthem and progressed with a vibrant showcase of students’ talents, ideas, and messages. Impressively, the entire event was led by students themselves — acting as presidents, vice presidents, anchors, and committee members — displaying leadership and responsibility.

Through skits, speeches, and discussions, students expressed their views freely on various issues affecting children. They creatively raised awareness on pressing topics such as child labor, child marriage, and substance abuse through powerful dramatic presentations. Drawing and poster competitions on themes like Model Village and Model School encouraged creativity and expression among the students.

Special prizes were awarded to students who excelled in academics and maintained high attendance, recognizing their dedication and consistency.

Health workers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers participated in the program, explaining ongoing initiatives aimed at improving children’s health, safety, and education. Students also openly shared challenges they face in their village, bravely voicing concerns on community issues.

During a follow-up discussion session, students expressed their needs and suggestions. The officials in attendance assured support and promised to take steps toward addressing their concerns.

Messages from Dignitaries:

MEO Dayal Ramulu emphasized that programs like Bala Sabha play a key role in nurturing leadership skills and social awareness among students. He encouraged students to not only learn but also practice what they are taught. He applauded their presentations, noting that they reflected both critical thinking and social responsibility — not just entertainment.

Pavan Kumar, the District Coordinator of the Model Gram Panchayat Cluster Project, noted that achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the grassroots level by 2030 is crucial. He highlighted nine key focus areas for integrated rural development and stressed that child development is a central pillar among them. He urged for joint efforts from schools, gram panchayats, parents, and community stakeholders to build a Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat.

Headmaster Patcharla Thimmareddy shared his pride in seeing students speak confidently on stage. He stated that such participation builds their self-confidence, and the school has made efforts to create a stress-free and joyful learning environment.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from Panchayat Secretary Diwakar Reddy, teachers, health workers, Anganwadi workers, villagers, and a large number of students.