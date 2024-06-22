Balakrishna hails Revanth Reddy, says he cooperated for expanding Basavatrakam hospital services

At the 24th anniversary celebration of the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was praised by hospital chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna as a role model for all. Balakrishna highlighted how, when asked to cooperate in expanding the hospital services, CM Revanth Reddy immediately agreed.

In his speech, Nandamuri Balakrishna expressed his concern about the growing cancer epidemic and commended the visionary leadership of former CM NT Rama Rao in establishing the hospital. He noted that the hospital was built in an area previously filled with rocks and now provides excellent services to patients. Balakrishna also mentioned the contribution of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the development of the hospital.

As an MLA in Andhra Pradesh, Balakrishna mentioned the development of the Hindupuram Government Hospital and the provision of corporate-style medicine to the people. He announced plans to open a Basavatarakam hospital in Andhra Pradesh, with land already allotted by CM Chandrababu. Balakrishna expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as chairman of such a prestigious institution.

The event concluded with a pledge to continue fighting the battle against cancer and providing world-class healthcare to patients in need.