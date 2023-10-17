Balakrishna TTDP star campaigner

Hyderabad: Film hero and Telugu Desam MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna will be the star campaigner of the T-TDP in the ensuing State Assembly elections.

The TD State unit has decided to field candidates in 87 constituencies, out of the 119.

Party president Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj met State leaders at NTR Trust Bhavan here on Monday and discussed the poll strategy in majority of constituencies. Leaders said that the party has identified potential candidates in more than 80 segments.

Survey reports indicate the party will play a key role in many GHMC segments. Gnaneshwar has decided to contest from Quthbullapur from where he had lost in united Andhra Pradesh. The party is eyeing to unite a majority of Andhra voters in the segment and win.

A senior leader Arvind Kumar Goud plans to contest from Khairatabad. Ilayya Yadav will fight from Munugodu.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s relative N Suhasini plans to fight from Kukatpally again. She had lost to BRS in the previous elections.

Sources said TDP will field candidates in all 10 segments in old Khammam district where it has strong voter support. The party had won two seats in the district in 2018.

Gnaneshwar said Balakrishna would be active in the poll campaign and attend a few public meetings in GHMC limits and Khammam district.

He will also join road shows and rallies in some segments in the district.