Balanced in news & views

Hans India paper has been part of my life right from its inception. It's a balanced paper, be it interpreting news or reporting it.

The language used is very simple and the layout is easy on the eye. The business page has been my pet page where at a glance you come to know of the developments.

I am proud to say that the business page is of much support to local companies. I am also very much hooked to the Bizz Buzz which is an e-version of business happenings.

Wishing Hans India and its entire team all the best.

Philip Joshua

Head-Corporate Communications,

NCC Limited, Hyderabad