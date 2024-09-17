Balapur Ganesh laddoo auction will began at 9 am

Hyderabad: Balapur Ganapati Ganesh) procession has begun amidst bhajan band songs and drum beats. Later, a laddoo auction will be held at Bodrai in the main square of Balapur around 9.30 am



Laddu auction will starts at 9.30 am. Balapur Ganesha Shobhayatra will starts at 11 am towards Tankbund. The procession will go for 16 kilometers.

Meanwhile, Balapur Ganesh Laddu auction has completed 30 years with this year. Keeping in view the demand for laddoos, for the first time the organizers have introduced a new rule in the auction. Those who are interested in participating in the laddu auction have made a requirement to deposit money in advance.