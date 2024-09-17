Live
- Balapur Ganesh laddu auction fetches Rs 30 lakh
- Central Minister Kishan Reddy Criticises Congress and BRS for Neglecting Telangana Liberation Day
- Muslims to take out 1,500th Milad-un-Nabi procession on Sept 19
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Martyrs and Marks Public Administration Day
- Five of six poll promises fulfilled
- Buggana slams TDP-led govt for budget delay
- Vijayawada DRM participates in 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' says sanitation is everybody's business
- Telangana Prajapalana Dinotsavam celebrated in HMRL
- MCD asked to pay ₹10L damages to youth’s kin
- One nation, one election’ not possible under present Constitution: PC
Just In
Balapur Ganesh laddoo auction will began at 9 am
Highlights
Balapur Ganapati Ganesh) procession has begun amidst bhajan band songs and drum beats. Later, a laddoo auction will be held at Bodrai in the main square of Balapur around 9.30 am
Hyderabad: Balapur Ganapati Ganesh) procession has begun amidst bhajan band songs and drum beats. Later, a laddoo auction will be held at Bodrai in the main square of Balapur around 9.30 am
Laddu auction will starts at 9.30 am. Balapur Ganesha Shobhayatra will starts at 11 am towards Tankbund. The procession will go for 16 kilometers.
Meanwhile, Balapur Ganesh Laddu auction has completed 30 years with this year. Keeping in view the demand for laddoos, for the first time the organizers have introduced a new rule in the auction. Those who are interested in participating in the laddu auction have made a requirement to deposit money in advance.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS