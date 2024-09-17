  • Menu
Balapur Laddu winner declares to present 'Prasadam' to PM Modi

Balapur Laddu winner declares to present Prasadam to PM Modi
The famous Balapur Laddu winner K Shankar Reddy announced that the Laddu he won in auction will be presented to Prime minister Narendra Modi.

Shankar Reddy, who won the laddu in auction at a whopping Rs 30 lakh 1000 at Balapur Ganesh pandal, said that he will meet PM Modi and also union minister for Home affairs Amit Shah in New Delhi and present the Ganesh prasadam to the national leaders.

