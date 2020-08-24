Balarama Jayanti celebrated in Kamareddy village

Kamareddy: Under the auspices of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Jukkal mandal Balarama Jayanti was celebrated as Farmer's Day in Mohdabad village of Jukkal mandal of the district on monday . BKS leaders, farmers and people worshiped by garlanding the portray of Sri Balarama. Afterwards Go Mata and plough were worshiped.

Addressing on the occasion, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh's mandal unit leader Laxetti Shankar said the BJP government introduced several welfare schemes for the development of farmers.

Honouring the best farmer every year is becoming a tradition. Anju Gonda, a village farmer who has been raising cows, was adjudged the best farmer this year. He was felicitated with a shawl by leaders of BKS.

The farmers celebrated the day with great gaiety. Sangh's mandal leader Lakshetti Shankar and village leader Gangadhar distributed sweets.