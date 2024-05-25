Ban Fake Seeds, Take Action Against Price Gouging Dealers; Farmers union

Gadwal: A farmer awareness conference. was held today in Konkala village under Vaddepalli mandal. Speaking at the event, Kisan District President Enumula Nagaraju emphasized the need to ban fake seeds and take action against dealers who sell seeds at high prices. The conference followed the instructions of former MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar.

the awareness conference was held in Vaddepalli mandal, attended by Agriculture Officer Radha and AEO Vimala . Kisan District President Enumula Nagaraju emphasized the need to ban fake seeds and take action against dealers selling seeds at exorbitant prices,

Despite the kharif season starting, the US company's variety 7067 seeds, which should be sold at the market rate of Rs. 864, are being sold by dealers for Rs. 1500 to Rs. 1800. When a complaint was made to Radha garu, a farmer was sent to the grower center in Shantinagar, only to be informed that there were no 7067 seeds available.

Farmers Demand Fair Prices and Action Against Fake Seeds

A farmer awareness conference was held today in Konkala village under Vaddepalli mandal, attended by Agriculture Officer Radha garu and AEO Vimala garu. Kisan District President Enumula Nagaraju emphasized the need to ban fake seeds and take action against dealers selling seeds at exorbitant prices, following instructions from former MLA Dr. S.S. Sampath Kumar.

Despite the kharif season starting, the US company's variety 7067 seeds, which should be sold at the market rate of Rs. 864, are being sold by dealers for Rs. 1500 to Rs. 1800. When a complaint was made to Radha garu, a farmer was sent to the grower center in Shantinagar and was initially informed that there were no 7067 seeds available. However, Radha immediately intervened, took the farmers to the growmore center, and ensured that all the stock of 7067 seeds was provided to farmers at the market price of Rs. 864 per packet.

Regarding the Nuziveedu company's Adhya variety, it was reported that there is no stock available. Officials have been instructed to check the bills being given to farmers. In a press conference, Enumula Nagaraju urged farmers to complain to mandal or district officials if they encounter high rates.

Mandal Party President Ramakrishna Reddy, District Kisan President Enumula Nagaraju, Konkala Sarpanch Bathukanna, Pacharla Kumar, Tanaga Lakshmipathy, Golla Sudhakar, Moolinti Ramadu, and others participated in this meeting.