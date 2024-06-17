GHMC Khairtabad zonal head shunted over demolition row

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner in-charge Amrapali Kata issued the relieving orders for GHMC Khairatabad zonal commissioner Bhorkhade Hemanth Sahadeorao with immediate effect.

This action followed the zonal commissioner's decision to demolish alleged illegal structures, including a shed, near the Lotus Pond in the Film Nagar area, which is situated in front of the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence.

The official was reportedly transferred due to the decision to demolish these structures without getting permission from his higher authorities. The GHMC in-charge commissioner issued orders attaching him to the GAD (General Administration Department).

The order said, “On administrative grounds, Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao IAS (2018), working as Zonal Commissioner (Khairtabad Zone), GHMC, is hereby relieved from GHMC with immediate effect, and he is directed to report before the General Administration Department (GAD), Government of Telangana, Hyderabad.”

On Saturday, GHMC officials demolished the illegal structures, which were reportedly constructed for security purposes.

The demolitions were carried out in full police presence.

The sudden action came days after the former chief minister-led YSRCP lost power in the recently

held Assembly elections in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.