Take measures to supply drinking water to Nandyal town: Min Farooq

Nandyal: Minister for Law & Justice and Minorities Welfare NMD Farooq has ordered Municipal engineering department officials to take measures to supply drinking water to the residents of Nandyal town.

On Sunday, accompanied with Municipal Corporation Commissioner Neerajan Reddy, he inspected the location on the town outskirts, where an additional summer storage (SS) tank was proposed to construct in an extent of 150 acres.

Minister Farooq said the number of residents drastically increased since Nandyal town was made as district headquarters. Stating that the officials should take measures to cater drinking water needs accordingly, he directed them to prepare proposals on war footing basis for the construction of an additional SS tank in an extent of 150 acres adjacent to the existing one. He said the existing SS tank was constructed while he was a Minister.

The SS Tank is catering the drinking water needs to the residents of Mula Sagaram, NGOs Colony, Ramalayam and other colonies in Nandyal town. Due to rapid growth of colonies, drinking water problems may arise in future. Keeping this in view, he ordered the officials to take steps for the construction of new SS tank. He also ordered the officials to complete pending works of Amruth scheme. Minister Farooq urged intellectuals, industrialists and social workers to send their views and suggestion for the development of Nandyal town. MEO Srinivasa Reddy and others accompanied the Minister.