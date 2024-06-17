  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Take measures to supply drinking water to Nandyal town: Min Farooq

Minister for Law * Justice and Minorities Welfare NMD Farooq inspecting SS Tank in Nandyal town on Sunday
x

Minister for Law * Justice and Minorities Welfare NMD Farooq inspecting SS Tank in Nandyal

town on Sunday

Highlights

Nandyal: Minister for Law & Justice and Minorities Welfare NMD Farooq has ordered Municipal engineering department officials to take measures to...

Nandyal: Minister for Law & Justice and Minorities Welfare NMD Farooq has ordered Municipal engineering department officials to take measures to supply drinking water to the residents of Nandyal town.

On Sunday, accompanied with Municipal Corporation Commissioner Neerajan Reddy, he inspected the location on the town outskirts, where an additional summer storage (SS) tank was proposed to construct in an extent of 150 acres.

Minister Farooq said the number of residents drastically increased since Nandyal town was made as district headquarters. Stating that the officials should take measures to cater drinking water needs accordingly, he directed them to prepare proposals on war footing basis for the construction of an additional SS tank in an extent of 150 acres adjacent to the existing one. He said the existing SS tank was constructed while he was a Minister.

The SS Tank is catering the drinking water needs to the residents of Mula Sagaram, NGOs Colony, Ramalayam and other colonies in Nandyal town. Due to rapid growth of colonies, drinking water problems may arise in future. Keeping this in view, he ordered the officials to take steps for the construction of new SS tank. He also ordered the officials to complete pending works of Amruth scheme. Minister Farooq urged intellectuals, industrialists and social workers to send their views and suggestion for the development of Nandyal town. MEO Srinivasa Reddy and others accompanied the Minister.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X