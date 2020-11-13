Ban firecrackers this Diwali: Telangana High Court tells Government

Hyderabad: Chief Justice Bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to ban firecrackers during this Diwali festival due to the present circumstances in the State.

The Court passed the orders on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by P Indira Prakash, a High Court lawyer who sought a ban on firecrackers in the larger public interest in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The petitioner had argued that the pollution from the firecrackers would lead to further aggravate the suffering of Covid patients. He submitted to the court that the condition of people already infected by virus would deteriorate and may even result in death due to increase in the level of air pollution from the smoke. He said children and senior citizens will be more vulnerable.

Prakash also voiced the apprehension that use of firecrackers posed a new risk this year as people are using sanitisers as part of Covid-19 precautionary measures. "Since sanitisers are inflammatory, even a small spark could lead to fires," he said.



The petitioner said at a time when there are fears of second wave of Covid-19, the use of firecrackers during Diwali can add to the dangers. The petitioner argued that maintaining social distancing during the celebrations will not be possible. Prakash, however, clarified that he filed the petition for ban on firecrackers only for the current year in view of the pandemic.

The High Court posted the case for next hearing on November 19, when the government has to file an action taken report.