Bandi challenges KCR on ST quota

Hyderabad: Targeting the TRS government, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday continued his tirade against the Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Addressing a gathering during his fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra in Uppal constituency, Bandi alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is plotting not to implement 10% reservation to Scheduled Tribes (STs) by getting stay from the Supreme Court.

Challenging KCR, Bandi asked him as to whether he is ready to take an oath that he is committed to enhanced quota for STs. The BJP chief flayed KCR, who tried to defeat Droupadi Murmu with the support of the Congress in presidential elections, for speaking about welfare of STs. "KCR is the only CM in India, who never cared to resolve people's issues," he criticised.

Sanjay came down heavily on KCR family over their alleged involvement in Delhi liquor scam. He gave a call to people of the State to attend public meeting scheduled at Pedda Amberpet on September 22 on the concluding day of padayatra.