Bandi condemns illegal arrest of ABVP State Secretary Jhansi

Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemns illegal arrest of ABVP State Secretary Jhansi
Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemns illegal arrest of ABVP State Secretary Jhansi

  • Says KCR's family is sacrificing lives of Telangana students for commissions
  • Demands immediate action against ACP Shiv Maruti and other police personnel

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that

KCR's family is sacrificing lives of Telangana students for commissions. Taking to Twitter, Bandi said that the arresting the ABVP student union leaders who are fighting against Srinidhi and Guru Nanak Vidyalayas by falsely promoting them as private universities and deceiving 4000 students is a proof of the negligence of the KCR government.

He also said that the Telangana BJP strongly condemns the illegal arrest of ABVP State Secretary Jhansi, who is fighting for the ideology and students' rights, and the use of third degree in lockup.

BJP is demanding immediate action against ACP Shiv Maruti and other police personnel who are responsible for this.

