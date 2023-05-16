Live
- Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Prakasam
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
Bandi condemns illegal arrest of ABVP State Secretary Jhansi
Highlights
- Says KCR's family is sacrificing lives of Telangana students for commissions
- Demands immediate action against ACP Shiv Maruti and other police personnel
Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that
KCR's family is sacrificing lives of Telangana students for commissions. Taking to Twitter, Bandi said that the arresting the ABVP student union leaders who are fighting against Srinidhi and Guru Nanak Vidyalayas by falsely promoting them as private universities and deceiving 4000 students is a proof of the negligence of the KCR government.
He also said that the Telangana BJP strongly condemns the illegal arrest of ABVP State Secretary Jhansi, who is fighting for the ideology and students' rights, and the use of third degree in lockup.
BJP is demanding immediate action against ACP Shiv Maruti and other police personnel who are responsible for this.
