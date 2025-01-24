  • Menu
Bandi consoles party leader’s family

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday consoled the family members of senior BJP leader Devisetty Naveen Kumar during a visit to their residence in Ganeshnagar, following a bereavement.

Kumar’s mother Devisetty Rajamani (75) died on January 17 following an ailment.

The minister conveyed his condolences to the family members and advised them to be brave. He offered flo-ral tributes to Rajamani’s portrait. Those present during the visit included Devisetty Rajamouli, I & PR joint director Devisetty Srinivas, Anjaneyulu, Hanmandu, Jayant Kumar.

