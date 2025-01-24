Bandi consoles party leader’s family

Live
Highlights
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday consoled the family members of senior BJP leader Devisetty Naveen Kumar during a visit to their residence in Ganeshnagar, following a bereavement.
Kumar’s mother Devisetty Rajamani (75) died on January 17 following an ailment.
The minister conveyed his condolences to the family members and advised them to be brave. He offered flo-ral tributes to Rajamani’s portrait. Those present during the visit included Devisetty Rajamouli, I & PR joint director Devisetty Srinivas, Anjaneyulu, Hanmandu, Jayant Kumar.
