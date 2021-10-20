Bandi demands CM KCR's resignation

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to resign for 'cheating' dalits of Telangana.

In a statement, he claimed that KCR's failure was responsible for the suspension of the implementation of 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme in Huzurabad constituency. He alleged that the CM had given an opportunity to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to halt the scheme. He asserted that the ECI would never halt implementation of any existing welfare scheme. CM Does not have commitment to implement Dalit Bandhu.

Meanwhile, BJP legislator M Raghunandan Rao, while targeting the CM, alleged that he did not have the commitment to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Rao said he was ready to hold a public debate with State minister K T Rama Rao on the scheme. He mocked that the scheme would turn into another 'three acre land to dalits' in the State. The MLA claimed people of Huzurabad were saying KCR did not have any plan to give Rs.10 lakh under the scheme.

Referring to the letter by the secretary of the Forum for Good Governance M Padmanabha Reddy to stop the implementation of the scheme, he said Reddy had written the letter in August to the ECI. Rao demanded to know the reasons in freezing of the funds instead of crediting them into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. He claimed that KTR was not campaigning for the party candidate in Huzurabad as he was confident of losing the election.