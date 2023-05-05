Bandi invites Ponguleti into BJP: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy is invited to join the BJP.

He called upon all those who oppose KCR's dictatorial rule and want to protect democracy to join the BJP. However he said he had no information about MLAs Etala Rajender and M Raghunandan Rao having lunch meeting with Srinivas Reddy.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, Sanjay Kumar commented that it is not wrong not to tell him about the MLAs meeting with the ex-MP. Everyone will do their own work, Rajender will talk to those who know him and I will talk to those who know me, he said.

He rejected the news that he had a rift with Rajender, adding that “no matter how many questions the media asks, no matter how many differences the media wants to create, it will not be fulfilled. We are all one. We all have the same goal.”

"Our mission is to oust the KCR government and establish Ram Rajya under the leadership of BJP," he reiterated. As a part of that, party leaders including Rajender are inviting leaders from other parties to join the BJP, it is not wrong, he said.

Sanjay Kumar expressed his solidarity to Junior Panchayat Raj secretaries who are on strike in front of the district collector's office in Karimnagar for the last 7 days with umbrellas sat with them for a while.

When reporters asked the BJP leader whether he had information that Rajender are meeting Srinivasa Reddy and are there are differences between them, Bandi said he has missed his phone and hence had no information about the meeting.

To the question many leaders are coming to BJP from Karimnagar and an operation is going on, he said, "BJP is not waiting for someone to come. BJP is a powerful party. People want change. People believe that BJP is the only party with guts and courage to stop BRS. So they are supporting us" he said.

He said that voting for Congress is like voting for BRS and all those who won from Congress will go back to BJP. He said that people are totally against BRS rule. He said that those who like BJP ideologies and Modi's policies and want to join BJP will be invited.