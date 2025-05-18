Bandi praises CBSE adoption at Shishu Mandir

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited Shri Saraswati Shishu Mandir English Medium School in Karimnagar and lauded the school’s initiative in adopting the CBSE curriculum from the current academic year.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister expressed immense happiness and pride, recalling his own educational roots in a Shishu Mandir. “The values and discipline I imbibed during my time in Shishu Mandir laid the foundation for my public service today,” he said.

Commending the institution for its role in instilling human values, he said that Shishu Mandirs play a key role in nation-building. He said the CBSE implementation would enhance academic standards and open new doors for students.

Later, Bandi inspected the construction of the school’s new building, interacted with staff, and reviewed ongoing progress. He appreciated the quality of work and assured that he would extend financial assistance for its timely completion. The Minister also called upon alumni, nationalists, and donors to contribute towards the school’s development.

“The development of Shishu Mandirs is a national cause. Those who believe in strong values and education must come forward to support,” he added.