Bandi praises setting up of students clubs in govt schools

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the innovative system of setting up students' clubs in Karimnagar district for their comprehensive development and excellence in all fields is an inspiration for the State.

At a programme here on Monday Bandi Sanjay presented T-shirts and badges to 2,566 students who are members of the Snehitha, Eco Sports, Consciousness and Literally Lantern Club established in 172 schools in the district. Gas connections were provided to 578 schools by the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the clubs system established in all schools in Karimnagar district for the development of students will increase leadership qualities and questioning spirit among students. They will take the problems of the education sector to the attention of the authorities and the government and resolve them.

He said that the club policy established in Karimnagar is inspiring and that he will write a letter to the Chief Minister to implement this policy in all schools in the State. He appreciated the district Collector and the education department officials for encouraging government schools and reducing dropouts.

Bandi Sanjay said that he will provide free bicycles to ninth grade students every year and that he will pay the 10th grade examination fee himself every year. He said that gas stoves and cookers will be provided to all government schools. He said that he wholeheartedly congratulates the Collector Pamela Satpathy for moving forward with innovative programmes for the development of the education sector.