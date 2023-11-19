Bandi Sanjay accuses CM KCR of appeasing MIM for Muslim votes

Live
BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay today alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is "bowing down and saluting" the Owaisi brothers for 12 percent Muslim votes.
Addressing a BJP election rally at Narayankhed in Sangareddy district, Sanjay said that the Congress and BRS parties are "mixed from within" and are afraid of the MIM to get Muslim votes.
"These two parties have never entered the old city of Hyderabad and taken out rallies and meetings, while the BJP has successfully entered the old city," he claimed.
Sanjay also appealed to the 80 percent of Hindu voters living in Narayankhed to support the BJP candidate Sangappa.
"If KCR is given power again by mistake, in such a case KCR can also express doubt that Ram was born in Ayodhya or not," he said.