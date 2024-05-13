Bandi Sanjay alleges Congress distributing money, liquor

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took strong exception to the election machinery in Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency failing to prevent the distribution of money and liquor to voters.

Speaking to media on Sunday, he said that the Congress is allegedly distributing Rs 1,000 and a half bottle of liquor to entice voters. He expressed shock that despite the issue being reported through the cVIGIL app of the Election Commission, the distribution of money and liquor is continuing. He further alleged that instead of taking action, the officials concerned are sending the information reported on cVIGIL to the leaders who enticing voters.

He said that the party cadre from different villages and mandals are calling up his office and informing about the Congress leaders engaging in such activities.

Bandi asked whether the Election Commission was limited to only overseeing the polling and nothing else. Unfortunately, the officials engaged in the elections trying to save those resorting to electoral malpractices, he claimed.

Terming it as the murder of democracy to win elections through malpractices, he asked whether distribution of money is possible without the cooperation of the officials and police.

He demanded the Election Commission to immediately pay special attention to illegal activities to influence voters and urged immediate action to prevent the same. Failing which, he warned that the rank and file of the BJP will be forced to recover money from those trying to resort to such activities and distribute it to the people.