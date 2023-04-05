Live Updates: Bandi Sanjay Arrested in Paper Leak Case, Charged Under CRPC Sections 154 and 157 as per FIR

Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested for his alleged involvement in the leak of the SSC Hindi examination question paper. The arrest was made after he was detained from his residence in Karimnagar, just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the state.

Police has added the name of Bandi Sanjay as accused in paper leak case. He has been arrested under crpc 154 and 157 sections according to FIR.

Police allege that Bandi Sanjay was part of conspiracy in paper leak case.Bandi Sanjay Arrested in Paper Leak Case, Charged Under CRPC Sections 154 and 157 as per FIR