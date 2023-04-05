Live Updates: Bandi Sanjay Arrested in Paper Leak Case, Charged Under CRPC Sections 154 and 157 as per FIR
Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested for his alleged involvement in the leak of the SSC Hindi examination question paper....
Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested for his alleged involvement in the leak of the SSC Hindi examination question paper. The arrest was made after he was detained from his residence in Karimnagar, just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the state.
Police has added the name of Bandi Sanjay as accused in paper leak case. He has been arrested under crpc 154 and 157 sections according to FIR.
Police allege that Bandi Sanjay was part of conspiracy in paper leak case.Bandi Sanjay Arrested in Paper Leak Case, Charged Under CRPC Sections 154 and 157 as per FIR
Live Updates
- 5 April 2023 9:20 AM GMT
BJP leaders and workers burn the effigy of CM KCR in protest against the arrest of TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and demanding his immediate release in Nampally on Wednesday.
- 5 April 2023 9:02 AM GMT
Arrest of BJP Telangana President @BandiSanjay_BJP shows blatant misuse of power by BRS leadership in the state.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 5, 2023
Targeting of political rivals proves that the corrupt BRS is rattled by BJP's growing popularity.
BRS is losing ground in Telangana & is acting out of desperation.
- 5 April 2023 8:51 AM GMT
Hanumakonda: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay is being brought to the Hanumakonda court by police arresting Bharatiya Janata Party workers who are protesting in front of the court On Wednesday...Pics/G.Shyam kumar
- 5 April 2023 8:15 AM GMT
Union Home Minister is said to have spoken to G Kishen Reddy and sought details about Bandi Sanjay's arrest. He is learnt to have told him that central party would stand by state unit in all political and legal measures they would take. Soon Amit Shah likely to hold video conference with available state leaders to give action plan in case Bandi was sent to jail without causing problems for Modi’s visit to Hyderabad.
- 5 April 2023 8:09 AM GMT
Police allege that Prashant was BJP activist and that he had chatted with Bandi Sanjay and other BJP leaders on Whatsapp before and after sending question paper to Bandi.
- 5 April 2023 8:08 AM GMT
We will move the privilege motion against the police for not informing the Lok Sabha speaker and arresting an MP while the parliament session is on. Whether Telangana police implementing Indian Penal Code (IPC) or KPC (Kalawakuntla Penal Code) in Telangana? - Former MP Konda Visweswar Reddy.