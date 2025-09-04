Bandi Sanjay calls KLIP world’s biggest scam

Karimnagar/Hyderabad: In a blistering political offensive, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar intensified his attack on the Congress and BRS. He accused both parties of orchestrating a series of cover-ups and diversionary tactics to shield corruption and avoid accountability. Addressing BJP booth and mandal presidents in Karimnagar, Sanjay declared that the Kaleshwaram project scam is “the biggest in the world.” He demanded immediate CBI intervention.

Sanjay questioned the prolonged delay in investigating the phone tapping scandal, likening it to a “daily serial” dragged out for two years. “Didn’t Radhakrishna Rao confirm that phone tapping was done on KCR’s orders? Didn’t father and son destroy thousands of families? Why is no action being taken?” he asked, alleging that even senior central leaders and judges were targeted. He demanded to know why the case hadn’t been handed over to the CBI, despite foreign entities and central agencies being involved.

He further criticized the government’s handling of Prabhakar Rao’s return from abroad, questioning why asset seizure threats were dropped once he came back. “Is this justice or a scripted escape?” Sanjay asked.

The BJP leader accused Congress of colluding with BRS to dilute the Kaleshwaram case and distract public attention by spotlighting Kavitha’s involvement. “Instead of solving people’s problems and punishing the guilty, you’re staging dramas. This is not what the people want,” he said.

Sanjay claimed the CBI is ready to investigate Kaleshwaram and urged immediate transfer of evidence. “Weak arguments in court are being made deliberately to protect BRS. Under Ramachander Rao’s leadership, we will launch street-level movements against these dramas,” he declared.

He also took aim at the Congress’s Kamareddy Declaration, saying it was “washed away in the floods” along with its credibility. “They promised 42% reservations to BCs, but passed a bill giving 10% to Muslims. The people have seen through your duplicity,” he said, challenging the government to conduct local body elections without delay.

Sanjay alleged that Congress’s high command is deliberately stalling inquiries to allow evidence to vanish and culprits to escape. “They are weakening cases in court and helping BRS enact daily dramas to divert attention from their failed six guarantees and 420 promises,” he said.

Celebrating BJP’s recent MLC election victories, Sanjay praised the hard work of karyakartas and pledged continued commitment. “Only winnable candidates will get tickets, based on surveys. No favoritism. Those who work hard will be honored with party roles,” he assured.

He reiterated promises of Rs 5 lakh for villages and Rs10 lakh for mandals where the BJP wins, along with bicycles for students and “Modi Kits” for younger children. “All development in Telangana’s villages is funded by the Centre. Elect BJP candidates—the true heirs of Modi’s vision,” he concluded.

The rally marked a powerful consolidation of the BJP’s campaign narrative, blending allegations of corruption with promises of grassroots development and organizational discipline.

With Ramachander Rao at the helm, the party signaled its readiness to challenge both Congress and BRS in the upcoming local body elections.