Bandi Sanjay Challenges Telangana Government Over Fund Allocations
BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay has challenged the Telangana government to a debate over central and state fund allocations. He questioned what the Congress-led state government has done for Telangana compared to the financial support provided by the central government.
Bandi Sanjay asserted that the Centre has allocated ₹1.08 lakh crore to Telangana and urged Congress leaders to come forward for an open discussion on the matter. “If they have the courage, Congress leaders should accept this debate and clarify what they have done for the state,” he stated.
His remarks come amid ongoing political tensions between the BJP and the Congress in Telangana, with both parties trading barbs over developmental projects and financial assistance.