Bandi Sanjay flags farmers’ woes to CM Revanth

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a letter addressed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Friday, highlighted pressing concerns related to farmers’ welfare, rural infrastructure, and the challenges faced by communities across the state.

In his communication, the minister drew attention to the difficulties encountered by farmers due to erratic weather conditions, crop damage, and inadequate support systems.

He noted recurring problems such as pest infestations, poor quality of agricultural supplies, and the urgent need for stronger institutional mechanisms to safeguard livelihoods.

Sanjay emphasised that farmers often struggle with unreliable distribution systems and insufficient relief measures. While schemes exist on paper, he pointed out that their implementation remains inconsistent, leaving many rural families vulnerable. He underscored the importance of ensuring that government programmes reach the grassroots level effectively and without bureaucratic delays.

The letter also addressed broader social and economic issues, including the impact of poverty on education and health in rural areas. The minister stressed that sustainable solutions must combine infrastructure development with humane governance, ensuring that officials remain sensitive to the hardships of ordinary citizens.

Calling for stronger accountability and better resource allocation, Sanjay urged the state government to prioritise policies that uphold the dignity and welfare of farmers.