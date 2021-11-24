Bandi Sanjay Kumar asks cadre to corner TRS on CM KCR's promises

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked the party leaders and activists to corner the TRS leaders over the promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The Karimnagar MP said the State was witnessing more corruption than the undivided Andhra Pradesh. He said people were fed up with the 'corrupt and family rule of the CM and his family. He made these remarks while addressing a training programme here on Wednesday.

Sanjay said people of the State were supporting the BJP as an alternative to the TRS, adding that the party's recent victory in Huzurabad by-election was an example of the love of the people towards his party.

Terming the rule of former PM Indira Gandhi as 'corrupt and family-based rule', he claimed that the BJP had fought against her rule. He also claimed that the rule of former PM Rajiv Gandhi was also full of corruption. Bandi asserted that no allegation of corruption was made after PM Narendra Modi-led government came to power.