Bandi Sanjay Kumar leaves for Delhi

Nampally: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday left for New Delhi. He will attend the party joining ceremony of former minister Etala Rajender on Monday.



Etala is to leave for Delhi along with party leaders like D K Aruna, K Laxman, Muralidhar Rao, G Vivek and Soyam Babu Rao on Monday and join the BJP in the presence of national president J P Nadda.

Former MLA Enugu.Ravinder Reddy and other supporters of Eatala would also join the saffron party. Former vice-president of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board Sada Keshava Reddy has also reportedly decided to join the BJP. He is a close relative of Etala's wife Jamuna Reddy.