Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bandi Sanjay Kumar leaves for Delhi

Bandi Sanjay Kumar
x

Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar 

Highlights

Etala & supporters to leave today

Nampally: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday left for New Delhi. He will attend the party joining ceremony of former minister Etala Rajender on Monday.

Etala is to leave for Delhi along with party leaders like D K Aruna, K Laxman, Muralidhar Rao, G Vivek and Soyam Babu Rao on Monday and join the BJP in the presence of national president J P Nadda.

Former MLA Enugu.Ravinder Reddy and other supporters of Eatala would also join the saffron party. Former vice-president of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board Sada Keshava Reddy has also reportedly decided to join the BJP. He is a close relative of Etala's wife Jamuna Reddy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X